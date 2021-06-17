Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.18

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 39162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCISY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

