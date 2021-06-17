Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 26,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.