Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.
Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 26,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $18.99.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
