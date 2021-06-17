Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,925 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.72. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

