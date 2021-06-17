Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Critical Review

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 14 0 2.82

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.23 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.88 Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.28 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -84.16

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% Canadian Natural Resources 11.49% 2.27% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Vista Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

