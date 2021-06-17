Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of VOS opened at €43.55 ($51.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.54. Vossloh has a one year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm has a market cap of $764.92 million and a PE ratio of 33.53.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

