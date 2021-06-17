Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE IGD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

