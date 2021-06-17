Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
NYSE IGD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.13.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
