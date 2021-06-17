Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.