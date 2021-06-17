Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
