W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 1,112,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,068. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

