Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 138,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

