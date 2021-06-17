Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 585,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $35,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

MCRI opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

