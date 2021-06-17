Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 12,180 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $40,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

