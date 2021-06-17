Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 184,313 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,313 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $506.70 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

