Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 68,513 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,513 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.71% of John Bean Technologies worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $873,656. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

