Warburg Research Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.50 ($32.35) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL opened at €20.70 ($24.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.35.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

