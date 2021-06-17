Warp Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,800.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $799,629.31 and approximately $24,800.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.08 or 0.00453080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

