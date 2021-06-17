Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.86.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

