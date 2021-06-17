Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,020,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.