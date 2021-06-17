WAX Price Reaches $0.14 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $233.61 million and $1.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092809 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,741,228,008 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,417,989 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

