WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Dorman Products worth $20,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,603. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.