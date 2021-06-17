WCM Investment Management LLC Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $67.82 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

