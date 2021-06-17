WCM Investment Management LLC Has $238.80 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $238,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

