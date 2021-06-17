WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of UniFirst worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 340,249 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.09. 1,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,471. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.23. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.