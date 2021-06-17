WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $255.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.