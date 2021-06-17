WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
WDFC opened at $255.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
