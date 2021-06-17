West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $61.57 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.42.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

