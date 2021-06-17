Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Update

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 721,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of WAL opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

