Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

EMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 178,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

