Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,548 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

HIX stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.