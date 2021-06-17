Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Stock Position Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.