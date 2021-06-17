Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $20.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $207.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

