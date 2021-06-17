Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.83 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

