Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,784,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

