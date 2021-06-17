WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

