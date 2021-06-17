Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

