William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

