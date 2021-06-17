William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,171,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,815,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coupang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

