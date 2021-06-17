William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $96,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $199.29 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.