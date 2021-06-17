William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Skyline Champion worth $62,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

