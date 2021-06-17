William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 74,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $78,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,802,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

