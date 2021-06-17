William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,591 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,582 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $144,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 32,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $543.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.36 and a 52-week high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

