Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 68,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,116 shares.The stock last traded at $234.62 and had previously closed at $237.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

