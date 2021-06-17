Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $253.14 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1,949.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $253,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders have sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

