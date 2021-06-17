Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $186,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $128,482,000.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $284.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,574. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,149.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

