Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $327,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,411 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.03. 15,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

