Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 6,181,494 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181,494 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 298,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 349,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

