Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 13th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.