Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.44.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.