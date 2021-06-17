Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.