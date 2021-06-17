X Square Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 292,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,849. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

