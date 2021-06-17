xBTC Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,976.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 5,655,378 coins and its circulating supply is 5,251,213 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

