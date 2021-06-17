Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XBC. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$637.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

